Gujarat Elections | Why this contest is crucial for AAP

Sayantan Ghosh
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

AAP will become a national party even if it only wins a few seats in Gujarat. It is, without question, a remarkable accomplishment on its own

Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India and, Gujarat has become the cynosure of economic and, even, political events. Point in case, the discussions and debates on the ‘Gujarat Model’ of development. As Gujarat goes to the polls, what is making this election interesting is the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a third party in a state that has traditionally seen contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has put on quite a show in terms of the campaign. Irrespective of the poll outcome, this is a high-stakes election for AAP. The result will determine Kejriwal’s political trajectory, and it will have an implication on how equations in the anti-BJP space evolve in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

The Congress held a magnificent campaign in 2017, and fell short of just 20 seats to form the government. This year, however, the grand old party is almost absent from the campaign, and AAP has made the most of this.

In states where the Congress has lost its political relevance, it is not the BJP which has directly benefitted, but other parties, like the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and AAP in Delhi.

Kejriwal is trying to do the same in Gujarat. His calculation could be to replace the Congress as the main opposition party in the state. If AAP does so, it would be a great accomplishment for this decade-old party.

Results in Gujarat will be crucial because it would prepare AAP to go to other states where the bipolar contest is between the BJP and the Congress.