Gig work must do more than expand female labour force participation

Sabina Dewan
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Just bringing more women into the labour market isn’t enough. Whether the work provides pathways for professional growth, the quality and conditions of work are also critical considerations if we want to reap the economic and social benefits of women’s participation in the labour force 

There is a need to create an enabling ecosystem to support women’s economic participation and employment, including the integration of safe transport options and lighting and toilets (Representational Image: JasonArora/Shutterstock.com)

From how we hail a cab and make purchases to how we access a range of services, technology is transforming the way we live and work. Much of this new world is mediated by digital platforms. In the new platform economy – for better or for worse – full-time jobs are being broken into short-term gigs; hybrid, remote, and home-based work have become realistic possibilities; and a growing contingent of workers are self-employed.

Some believe that this seemingly flexible world of gig work will create more opportunities for women and will help improve female labour force participation.  A lack of data means that we can’t definitively confirm this contention, but it is a plausible one. Given that gig work is more flexible with respect to time and location than most regular jobs, many women find gig work to be an appealing proposition. But is just increasing women’s labour force participation enough?

It is well established that gender equity and increasing economic participation of women are associated with more growth, lower income inequality, and better development outcomes (IMF, 2018). Estimates suggest closing the gender gap in the workforce could add up to $28 trillion to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On the other hand, the economic disempowerment of women can result in losses estimated to range from 10 percent of GDP in advanced economies to more than 30 percent in South Asia and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Prevalence of gender stereotyping