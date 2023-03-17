 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former ICMR head Balram Bhargava writes: Flipping of startups is a form of brain drain

Balram Bhargava
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

Promoting the growth and development of startups and taking active interventions to curb flipping is now necessary to retain our position as the global hub for science and technology

Once a startup has flipped, the country loses out on its intellectual property, data, research, taxes. (Representative image)

India’s reputation as a global hub of science and technology has long been established. Our science and technology sectors have given the world many highly skilled and talented individuals who have made significant contributions to innovations in the domain at the national and international levels. In recent years, we have also seen the boom of the startup culture in the country, as entrepreneurs and investors from around the world seek to tap into our human resource potential.

Thousands of indigenous startups have also emerged, in many cases growing to become global competitors of international startups. The number of startups in India had risen to 84,012 in 2022, from 452 (2016), a growth of over 18,486 percent in 5 years! Over 100 of these are ‘unicorns’, companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more, disrupting production and service delivery in a wide range of sectors from edtech to foodtech. As far as health is concerned, India is now home to 3,548 active healthtech startups, which are helping streamline healthcare services delivery on-ground and contributing to the development of high-quality and affordable diagnostic and medtech products.

The Rise Of Flipping

However, over the last few years, India’s old challenge of ‘brain-drain’ of highly skilled and educated professionals has re-emerged to plague the startup sector as the phenomenon of ‘flipping’. The phenomenon refers to the transferring of ownership of a startup to an overseas entity. Effectively the Indian company transforms into a 100 per cent subsidiary of a foreign entity, with the founders and investors retaining the same ownership via the foreign entity. While flipping is a common strategy in many countries, it has become particularly prevalent in India due to a variety of factors.