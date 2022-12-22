 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Extended trading hours will level the field for retail players

Dinesh Thakkar
Dec 22, 2022

Longer trading hours will enable retail participants to price in developments in other markets such as the US in real-time just like FIIs

Extended trading hours would dramatically reduce overnight market risk. (Representative image)

National Stock Exchange CEO Ashish Chauhan’s proposal to extend trading hours for equities at a pre-budget roundtable meeting organised by three Indian markets industry associations is a strong and beneficial idea.

Longer trading hours will make overnight market risk more manageable, create greater safety in markets, and attract more market participants including mutual funds, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and major retail players. Further, it will make markets more equitable for retail participants who otherwise have no access to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to manage risks.

Extended trading hours would dramatically reduce overnight market risk. Retail players tend to settle trades on an intraday basis, often because they face high overnight risk. Overnight developments in global markets can impact our markets considerably. For example, significant gap-up or gap-down openings can inevitably make it more expensive to trade and discourage greater equity participation.

Overnight risks also introduce vulnerabilities in the overall market structure and can lead to unforeseen margin calls and black swan risks. Extending market hours until 11:55 PM gives participants an opportunity to price in developments in several geographies, and even capture the opening and a good part of US market developments in real-time.

As a strong believer in all changes introduced by regulators and exchanges to make market volatility and risk more manageable, I believe the benefit of increased retail participation in the equity market greatly outweighs the initial operational cost. Based on my experience, this is likely also to occur with a move to longer trading hours.

The NSE CEO’s suggestion for longer trading hours will level the playing field for retail, as it previously had no option to hedge itself using SGX like foreign institutional investors (FIIs) do when our markets are closed. I completely agree with him that we have no reason to send business abroad when we are fully equipped to offer longer trading hours right here in India, uniformly for all participants.