 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Emmanuel Macron’s ill-timed move to assert Europe’s autonomy

Gulshan Sachdeva
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron’s intention of making the EU a third pole in global affairs along with the US and China through strategic autonomy and European sovereignty may be right but timing and messaging seems incorrect

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Image: Reuters)

French president Emmanuel Macron is facing protests against his pension reforms and criticism of his recent China visit and Taiwan remarks. In the midst of all this, he has once again elaborated his plans for the future of Europe during his visit to the Netherlands.

The plan was originally presented by him in 2017 at the Sorbonne University. The idea was to reboot the slow and inefficient European Union (EU) under Franco-German partnership. With Britain moving out of the EU and Angela Merkel retiring as a de facto leader of Europe, young Macron was then expected to take over European leadership.

Macron’s Vision And Realities

Since then much has changed in Europe. Apart from the pandemic, the European security architecture has been fundamentally changed by the war in Ukraine. In 2019,  Macron described NATO as “brain dead”. But the alliance is alive and kicking. With Finland and Sweden joining NATO, the organisation's ambitions are growing. The usefulness of the transatlantic alliance is strongly felt in Europe today. This differs significantly compared to the difficult years under the Trump presidency in the United States.