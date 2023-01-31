 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey: Time to canter amid visible signs of private sector 'crowding in'

Gaurav Choudhury
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

The survey explicitly states the government’s intent to walk the talk on frontloading investment in infrastructure that will go on to trigger cycles of private sector investment

India will remain one of the major engines of global growth, the Economic Survey has projected. (Representative image)

On the face of it a 6-6.8 percent growth, which the Economic Survey for 2022-23 has projected, seems a trifle underwhelming for India. The pandemic years aside, a sub-7 percent growth in India’s real or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) will be considered sub-par.

But, in 2023 and for a couple of years beyond, a 6 percent-plus growth rate would rank any economy among the top-tiers in the pantheon.

India will remain one of the major engines of global growth, the Economic Survey has projected, primarily because it would stand out for its pace and steadiness of expansion amid a choppy world economic environment.

Betting On Infrastructure