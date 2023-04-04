 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto bros ditched NFTs along with Rolexes

Andrea Felsted
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

The richest art collectors are still on a tear, but recent banking turmoil may change the picture

With crypto bros spending their gains on NFTs alongside Audemars Piguet watches, sales of art-related tokens surged to $2.9 billion in in 2021. (File image)

The rich are living in a different economic world. You can see that from all the Dior handbags and Cartier watches they’re buying — but it becomes even clearer when you look at all the art they’re collecting.

Global art sales rose to $67.8 billion in 2022, according to art economist Clare McAndrew’s latest state-of-the-industry report for Art Basel and UBS Group AG. That marked a 3 percent increase from 2021, which saw a 31 percent rebound in sales from the pandemic-induced low point in 2020.

As in the global luxury sector, it was the US market that drove the art industry last year. Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, which sold for $195 million in New York in May, became the second most expensive work ever to sell at auction behind Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, which sold for $450 million in New York in 2017.

Although the US retained its premier position in the global ranks, it’s notable that the UK also strengthened. The British art market hasn’t quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but it is still attracting international buyers post-Brexit. The slump in sterling last autumn didn’t hurt either.