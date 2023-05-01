 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chip Sector: Betting on a rebound is a risky move

Tim Culpan
May 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

When three years of runaway demand and tight output came to an end, companies were suddenly caught with too much inventory as the global economy hit the brakes. But the uncertainty over the rebound doesn't help budget for capex

Despite all this uncertainty, chipmakers have been loathe to cut capital expenditure budgets. (Source: Bloomberg)

By late last year, it was clear the semiconductor sector was heading into a slump. Three years of runaway demand and tight output was coming to an end and companies right through the supply chain were suddenly caught with too much inventory as the global economy hit the brakes. Calling the bottom has been tough, and timing the rebound has multibillion-dollar repercussions.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co back in January forecast first-quarter revenue that was below the figure analysts had expected, with Chief Executive Officer CC Wei saying that demand was “softer than we thought three months ago.” He went on to note that the world’s most valuable chipmaker expected “the semiconductor cycle to bottom sometime in first half 2023, and to see a healthy recovery in second half this year.”

That same month, Samsung Electronics Co observed that “the business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter” and forecast “continued weakness in the short-term,” followed by the same timeline for a rebound.

In the US, Texas Instruments Inc, which designs and manufactures its own chips and has broad exposure to the electronics sector, provided a revenue outlook almost as disappointing as TSMC’s. Head of Investor Relations Dave Pahl noted that “when customers begin reducing inventory, it’s never a one-quarter phenomenon.” Intel Corp was clear about the scale: “We’re expecting Q1 to be the most significant inventory decline at our customers that we’ve seen in recent history.”