China Protests | Xi Jinping takes one step back to prepare for two steps forward later

KP Nayar
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

To understand the ongoing protests in China, it is necessary to remember that change has been the only constant in that country in the last seven decades

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File image)

China’s Communist leader Xi Jinping’s predicament following mass protests in China against COVID-19 restrictions is a case of history repeating itself. From total endorsement of his authority by the State and the ruling party establishments only six weeks ago, Xi suddenly looks vulnerable, and faces challenges to his absolute power.

History is replete with such examples caused by hubris. Near home, the best example is the fate of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who won Pakistan’s March 1977 election by a landslide. Within four months, he lost power to the army in the wake of widespread opposition violence and was executed two years later. Halfway across the globe, in January 1973, Richard Nixon began his second term as President of the United States of America with one of the biggest electoral mandates in US history. Within a year and a half, Nixon was forced to resign, becoming the only US President to leave office voluntarily.

China’s ongoing unrest against restrictions conceived to completely wipe out the pandemic is a play with many acts. As a similar-sized neighbour and China’s biggest regional challenger in the long run, it is important that Indians do not misread what is happening across their northern borders.

Opposition to lockdowns, mask mandates, mass testing, and other precautionary measures to contain COVID-19 is not unique to China. Actually, they were late in surfacing on the mainland compared to the US and Europe. The sweeping re-election victory by Florida’s Governor — and the likely Republican presidential nominee in 2024 — Ron DeSantis last month, is owed largely to the Governor’s lead in breaking with the White House when the pandemic was raging in the US, and unilaterally dismantling COVID-19 restrictions in his state.

DeSantis opened Florida’s schools, restaurants, and the state’s famous beaches in defiance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, going well beyond the science-sceptic then President, Donald Trump. There are other similar, but lesser-known instances from California, France, et al. All over India, people stopped wearing face masks even when orders making such protection compulsory were in force.

The triumphalism among India’s commentariat this week over open dissent in China is, therefore, misplaced, and can damage critical assessments of where Xi’s leadership of his country is headed. There is a populist view in major democracies — including India — that China is a unitary state, where order reigns and every aspect of life is tightly controlled. Such a view is contrary to the reality that China is a society in constant turmoil.