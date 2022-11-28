English
    Xi Jinping Faces Protests In China | People Angry Over Strict Covid Measures | Anti-lockdown Protest

    Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly apartment fire in Urumqi. The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The COVID measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world's second-largest economy.

