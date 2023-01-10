 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai making rapid strides as the analytics hub of India

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Many pure-play analytics firms headquartered outside Chennai are now making a beeline to tap into the city’s rich domain capability across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods, transportation, healthcare and life sciences

Chennai is fast gaining ground as the analytics hub of India. (Representative image)

The beauty of digital technologies lies in their “democratic” character. Any entity that invests in them and carves out a differentiated niche goes on to command significant mindshare and marketshare, and gain other outsized benefits such as employment at scale, crowdsourced investments and collective brand identity. While this is especially true for countries and clusters — like Israel being synonymous with cybersecurity, China with artificial intelligence, and Eastern Europe with digital engineering — companies aren’t far behind, be it EPAM leading in digital engineering or Accenture dominating the cybersecurity arena. Interestingly, this trend is now playing out at the city level as well. A case in point is Chennai, which is fast gaining ground as the analytics hub of India.

Arguably, Chennai has a conducive ecosystem for that — multi-service IT companies providing analytics and AI solutions at scale, pure-play analytics companies, global capability centres (GCCs) with a significant focus on analytics, a large number of higher educational institutions offering data science and business analytics programmes, and the state government setting the tone as a power user of analytics through the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA). The capabilities built to date cut across all four areas of analytics — descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive.

Companies of All Hues

For decades, while multi-service IT services companies in the city such as TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, Infosys, Capgemini, Wipro, DXC, LTIMindtree, TechMahindra and Indium have provided broad and deep data and analytics solutions to clients, pure-play analytics companies such as LatentView Analytics, Tiger Analytics, Crayon Data and Ganit are today supporting global and regional clients in analytics and AI from Chennai.

In addition, prominent GCCs of large multinationals such as Ford, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Walmart, Caterpillar, AstraZeneca, Neilsen IQ and Kapitus have either set up exclusive data analytics hubs in the city or built deep capabilities in various areas of analytics. One good example is Ford, which has set up its Ford Data Insight and Analytics Centre in the city with more than 500 data scientists.

Specialised, Industry-Aligned Analytics