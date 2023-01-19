 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

ChatGPT sounds exactly like us. How is that a good thing?

Stephen Mihm
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

For 70 years, programmers have tried to make computers more like people. Now that they’ve succeeded, we still don’t have the secret to human consciousness

ChatGPT can arguably triumph in the imitation game. But the only way they have been able to pull off this feat is to become less like machines with rigid rules and more like humans. (Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

In 1950, Alan Turing, the British computer scientist who cracked the Enigma code during World War II, wrote an article in which he posed a seemingly absurd question: “Can machines think?”

The debut late last year of the eerily lifelike ChatGPT appeared to move us closer to an answer. Overnight, a fully formed silicon-based chatbot stepped from the digital shadows. It can craft jokes, write ad copy, debug computer code, and converse about anything and everything. This unsettling new reality is already being described as one of those “tipping points” in the history of artificial intelligence.

But it's been a long time coming. And this particular creation has been gestating in computer science labs for decades.

As a test of his proposition for a thinking machine, Turing described an “imitation game,” where a human being would interrogate two respondents located in another room. One would be a flesh-and-blood human being, the other a computer. The interrogator would be tasked with figuring out which was which by posing questions via a “teleprinter.”

Turing imagined an intelligent computer answering questions with sufficient ease that the interrogator would fail to distinguish between man and machine. While he conceded that his generation’s computers couldn’t come close to passing the test, he predicted that by century’s end, “one will be able to speak of machines thinking without expecting to be contradicted.”

His essay helped launch research into artificial intelligence. But it also sparked a long-running philosophical debate, as Turing’s argument effectively sidelined the importance of human consciousness. If a machine could only parrot the appearance of thinking — but not have any awareness of doing so — was it really a thinking machine?