Central bank hawks had better hope the IMF is wrong about rates

Marcus Ashworth
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

If policymakers are bounced into reversing recent rate increases, their already battered credibility will suffer

Central bankers are currently stuck having to justify more aggressive action is still needed, when slower inflation and weaker growth might be coming our way regardless.

The International Monetary Fund has caused some consternation with the long-range forecasts in its April World Economic Outlook. It predicts that once the current bout of nasty global inflation abates, interest rates will return close to zero. If the IMF is on the money with this big-picture call, it will shred whatever is left of central bankers' credibility.

The IMF reckons most economies will subside into anemic growth, in turn curbing prices. If this really is to be our fate, then the last three years of plunging, then soaring, borrowing costs will have been a round trip of angst leaving us back where we were — with gross domestic product floundering.

That view contrasts with the current aggressive stance adopted by policymakers, with words and actions arguing that inflation must be beaten at all costs by ever-higher interest rates with growth left to look after itself. There have been plenty of warnings that far too much pandemic stimulus was poured in from all angles and left in place for far too long. But if central bankers are bounced into reversing course and slashing rates so soon after tightening policy, it will bring into question their collective ability to meet their remit.

It is important to distinguish between making short-term economic estimates, which are often a lot harder to get right than longer-term trends. The IMF does allow for alternative scenarios particularly with regard to whether public debt levels rise or fall. And not everyone agrees with its conclusions. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers reckons rising government borrowing will result in real interest rates, net of inflation, as high as 2 percent, more than double the pre-pandemic levels.