Can Air India be a ‘poster boy’ for PSUs awaiting disinvestment?

Jitender Bhargava
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

As the government has ambitious plans of exiting from several non-strategic PSUs, Air India has become a fine example for both dispelling motivated and misplaced propaganda as also for convincing stakeholders that disinvestment can ensure a brighter future for them

It took the government over two decades to disinvest its stake in Air India. The bureaucrats entrusted with the task in earlier years neither had the requisite determination nor the experience to draft the sale proposal with conditions that would be lucrative for potential buyers. The politicians of various hues consistently dubbed the disinvestment exercise as selling the family silver. Employees' unions resisted the move because they wanted to stay in the comfort zone of receiving pay cheques every month, even if the company’s future looked bleak in a competitive environment.

When the government did eventually succeed it was only after most options of revival had ceased to exist. The civil aviation minister, Hardeep Puri, had in the year 2019 emphatically stated in Rajya Sabha that the loss-making Air India would have to be “closed down, if not privatised” because the government cannot keep infusing money in perpetuity to keep it operational.

The threat to survival was indeed real. Air India’s market share had been fast dwindling. While domestic airlines were aggressively expanding their fleet and network, international airlines were increasing frequencies and expanding their footprint in India. Air India couldn’t meet the challenges because it lacked funds to expand, besides the much-needed vision. The unions’ stand was nothing short of paradoxical: it wanted government ownership to continue even as they held the government’s decisions responsible for leading the airline on the path of ruination.

The response and feelings to disinvestment have been more or less the same with stakeholders of other public sector undertakings in the non-strategic sectors like steel, tourism, urban development and healthcare, from which the government wants to disinvest. Companies awaiting privatisation in the near future include the Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, Container Corporation of India and RINL or Vizag Steel, as well as the big ticket IDBI Bank.