Tata Group cannot retrench Air India staff for at least one year, VRS from second year onwards: Govt

The central government on October 8 said that Tata Sons, the successful bidder for Air India, will have to retain all employees of the airline for one year as part of the share purchase agreement signed for the sale of Air India.

The Tata Group will have the option to offer employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) if they look to retrench employees after this period.

“The winning bidder will retain all employees, which means they will not retrench anybody for a period of one year. Thereafter, for the second year, if anybody is to be retrenched or removed, they will be offered a VRS," said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal.

Air India has a total of 12,085 employees among which 8,084 are permanent and 4,001 are contractual. Air India Express has 1,434 employees.

The employees will be provided gratuity benefits and provident fund benefits and post-retirement medical benefits for those who have retired or will retire in future will be protected, Bansal added.

Bansal added that employees of Air India who have served for the airline for a period of 15 years will be eligible for the post-retirement benefits.

The government has earlier agreed to bear the cost of liquidation loss on account of transfer to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from company-owned trusts, the inclusion of employees in the central government health scheme (CGHS), and encashment of leaves.

The Tatas had submitted a bid for Rs 18,000 crore which was well above the reserve prices of Rs 12,906 crore. The transaction is expected to close by December.

Following the handover of Air India to the Tata Group there will be no restriction on Tata Sons regarding the future merger with other airlines like Vistara or Air Asia India.

On Air India's brand and logo, Pandey said that the winning bidder will have to retain it for five years.

The Tata Group will only have to maintain 51% equity in Air India for a period of five years, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.