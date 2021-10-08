MARKET NEWS

Tata Group cannot retrench Air India staff for at least one year, VRS from second year onwards: Govt

The Tata Group will have the option to offer employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme if they look to retrench employees after this period.

Yaruqhullah Khan
October 08, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
The Air India building in Mumbai. (Photo by Arun Viswam via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

The Air India building in Mumbai. (Photo by Arun Viswam via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)


The central government on October 8 said that Tata Sons, the successful bidder for Air India, will have to retain all employees of the airline for one year as part of the share purchase agreement signed for the sale of Air India.

The Tata Group will have the option to offer employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) if they look to retrench employees after this period.

“The winning bidder will retain all employees, which means they will not retrench anybody for a period of one year. Thereafter, for the second year, if anybody is to be retrenched or removed, they will be offered a VRS," said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal.

Air India has a total of 12,085 employees among which 8,084 are permanent and 4,001 are contractual. Air India Express has 1,434 employees.

The employees will be provided gratuity benefits and provident fund benefits and post-retirement medical benefits for those who have retired or will retire in future will be protected, Bansal added.

Bansal added that employees of Air India who have served for the airline for a period of 15 years will be eligible for the post-retirement benefits.

The government has earlier agreed to bear the cost of liquidation loss on account of transfer to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from company-owned trusts, the inclusion of employees in the central government health scheme (CGHS), and encashment of leaves.


The Tatas had submitted a bid for Rs 18,000 crore which was well above the reserve prices of Rs 12,906 crore. The transaction is expected to close by December.


Following the handover of Air India to the Tata Group there will be no restriction on Tata Sons regarding the future merger with other airlines like Vistara or Air Asia India.

The Tata Group will only have to maintain 51% equity in Air India for a period of five years, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
On Air India's brand and logo, Pandey said that the winning bidder will have to retain it for five years.



"Air India brand has eight logos. The new owner can't transfer these logos at least for five years. After five years, they can transfer the logo but only to an Indian entity. The logos of the Air India brand can never go to any foreign entity," Pandey said.


The restriction that government employees will have to travel by Air India will now go because that was for Air India in government hands.

Air India has been running Rs 20 crore of loss per day and the airline reported a net loss of Rs 7,046 crore in 2020-21 and a net loss of Rs 7,983 crore in 2019-20.

As part of Air India's sale, the government has also retained the airlines' non-core assets worth Rs 14,718 crore including buildings owned by the government in Mumbai, New Delhi, etc.

Pandey said that total debt of Air India as on August 31 was Rs 61,560 crore. Debt which will be taken over by Tata will be Rs 15,300 crore while Rs 46,262 crore will remain with Air India Asset Holdings Ltd, which is a special purpose vehicle created to retain the non-core assets, land and the debt of Air India which Tata will not be taking on.

This means that the cash consideration of the deal will only be Rs 2,700 crore.

Selling Air India, which has not made profits in 15 years, was a vital piece in the government’s ambition to privatise assets. Finding a buyer was tough because the airline— nicknamed Maharaja—has long struggled to stay aloft, was steeped in losses and bruised by competition.

first published: Oct 8, 2021 07:07 pm

