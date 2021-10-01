Trade unions oppose Air India's divestment, call govt to withdraw decision

The first attempt at privatising Air India goes back to 2000 but the airline was not privatised after political opposition from within the then NDA government.

In a big push to the government's privatisation plans, Air India's divestment was finalised on October 1. As per a report by Bloomberg, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. has won the bid for the national carrier. However, the government has denied this report.

Once Air India's divestment is finalised, it will bring an end to the government ownership and control of the airline.

The government's decision to privatise the national carrier Air India has received flak from the country's leading trade unions.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said, "It is not only most unfortunate to sell Indian airlines, but goes against the interest of people and the nation. For the Government not to have its own carrier and sell it as a part of its policy of privatisation and selling of public sector enterprises and even the assets of govt departments is detrimental not only to the workforce engaged in these sectors but also to the national interest."

It is well established fact that the public sector stands with the govt and the people in any eventualities due to man-made or natural disasters. The govt air carrier could always be used to help citizens in man-made or natural disasters in the country or abroad or in conflict/war situations. It is a sheer sale of the interest of our people. We demand the government to withdraw their decision to sell Indian airlines/alliance airlines, Kaur added.

Denouncing the government's attempt to sell the national carrier, Binoy Kumar Sinha, National General Secretary, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said that BMS opposes privatisation.

"We do not know the exact conditions on which privatisation is happening, but if this in any way affects the service condition and benefits of the workers/ employers, BMS will oppose it," he said.

In 2018, the government had attempted to divest its stake in the airline but it could not attract even a single bidder then.

The airlines divestment comes after the airlines huge losses have proved to be a burden on the state exchequer as its losses are funded out of of the Central budget.

Condemning the government's move, Ramesh Sharma, member, Secretary, ll India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) remarked " We are against this and condemn privatisation. Public sector is built by the public’s money, with the toil and tax of the working class. And now they are putting everything on sale, without even considering the fate of the workers."

AIUTUC plans on staging a protest against the national carrier's privatization on October 7.

"This government’s policy is to sell all of the public sectors to the private sector. Which airline flew to evacuate Indians during COVID or Taliban crisis? Air India, because it was government-owned.

We are against privatisation because the public sector is the backbone of the country," said Ashok Singh, Vice President of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).