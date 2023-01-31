 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Policy directions to clean up real estate problems

E Jayashree Kurup
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

From land records to land financing and timely approvals and clearances, the direction towards a clean and robust real estate industry is the need of the hour. Will Budget 2023 make these strong statements?

The common man started buying property from the private sector, largely after the first Housing and Habitat Policy 1998 was framed.

Indian real estate had the best run it could during the pandemic than it had for over seven years earlier. The residential inventory is at its lowest, commercial pick-up is robust and alternative options for logistics, warehousing and data centres are all on track. Finance is steady and available for good borrowers and the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) have ensured that houses for which money is picked up has got to be used for constructing them.

So what is missing? Real estate policy is still weak. West Bengal has still been able to get away without implementing a national law - RERA. Black money is still not removed though the Benami Transactions Act is very much in place and demonetisation was implemented for just this reason. Many consumers have levelled corruption charges even against RERAs.

As a result, transactions are still way below what they can be. The common man started buying property from the private sector, largely after the first Housing and Habitat Policy 1998 was framed. So, the history of rapid buying and selling of property is just over two decades old.

Policy Fixes Needed