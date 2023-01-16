 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Aren’t the overseas migrant workers pravasi bharatiya?

​Rejimon Kuttappan
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Remittances sent by migrant workers who work in exploitative conditions overseas support not just their families but also the domestic economy. Yet, neither do they get featured at the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas nor are their concerns discussed

India's migrant workers neither get featured at the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas nor are their concerns discussed. (Representative image)

Since October 2022, Antony George and Sahya Celso, two Tamil fishermen, are missing from Bahrain. While Sahya migrated to Bahrain in December 2021, Antony followed him in May 2022. Since then, the families of missing fishermen and a Chennai-based migrant rights organisation in Tamil Nadu are trying to connect with the Indian embassy in Bahrain and other Indian offices in New Delhi seeking help. But so far, they haven't received any response.

Upon the request from the rights organisation, on January 4, I emailed the Minister of State at the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan and the Indian embassies in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, and Iraq, requesting them to find the missing fishermen. I included the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, and Iraq in the email list because these countries' water territories are connected. And I have come across cases of Indian fishermen from Bahrain fishermen caught in Iranian and Saudi waters.

As a response to my email, I received a reply from the minister's office on the same day. It read, "Namaskaram, This office is in receipt of your email. Thank you." When this story is filed, eleven days have passed. Other than the acknowledgement email, there are no updates.

And this is not an isolated case. If this is about missing migrants, there are thousands of Indian workers, especially in the Arab Gulf, whose human rights are denied, subjected to forced labour, and victimised by wage theft. Data on labour complaints sourced by me through RTI reveal that the number of labour complaints registered by Indian workers in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, between 2015 and 2020 December, was around 71,000. The UAE data wasn't available.

In Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar (Gulf Cooperation Council countries), Indians top the migrant population. Official data reveal that there are around 88 lakh Indian migrants in the GCC.  And these countries practice Kafala, exploitative working conditions, where the worker will be tied to the employer. Unfortunately, these harsh working conditions lead to forced labour.

Forced Labour