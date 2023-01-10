 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Lunia writes: We need an Aatmanirbhar moment in software products

Anand Lunia
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

In the past year, there has been a lot of policy thrust on making India achieve independence in semiconductor manufacturing. But true independence cannot be attained without owning the software layer on top of the hardware. In other words, India must prioritise making its own software products.

In a country that is well-known for IT services prowess, we lag far behind in products that we even import basic things like email or cloud storage. Currently, India is a net importer of software products by a wide margin. A 2019 white paper on the Ministry of Information Technology website says that India imports software products worth about $10 billion. But this number is likely to be an underestimate given that even today a lot of software purchases are paid for through personal credit cards. Add to it, the import of performance marketing solutions, and so on, and the total imports could be close to $30 billion. Ironically, a fraction of these imports might be from companies founded in Bengaluru but based in Delaware.

Why do we need software independence in an open world unless the software comes from hostile neighbours? A recent article by H Warudkar and Arvind Gupta very elegantly put that “…one of the key factors affecting value co-creation is inherent “trust” in digital platforms.”

The government has many platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) which are governed by the laws of our land. But the biggest platforms still remain in the hands of global private players. When our laws don’t have jurisdiction over these companies, trust is difficult to build. An ecosystem cannot be built around a platform that does not obey the laws of the land. The snub to our Parliament by Twitter after its CEO was summoned by a House committee and the finding of abuse of its dominant position by Google which led the Competition Commission of India to impose hefty fines are recent examples of such behaviour.

That apart, there are three broad benefits from a tech ecosystem that is ‘domiciled’ in India — direct job creation, technology know-how creation, and wealth creation.

Given these benefits, why haven’t we built software products for local markets? For the longest time, a simple thing like recurring payment, the backbone of software as a service (SaaS) products, was available only for foreign software players due to our lopsided banking regulations.