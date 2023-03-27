 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An Archbishop’s political overtures to BJP cannot save Kerala’s rubber economy

Anand Kochukudy
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Those parts of Kerala which once benefited from the boom in rubber prices are now in economic decline. Global factors like the supply glut in rubber have contributed to the situation and it is unlikely the central government will reciprocate fearing similar demands from farmers elsewhere

File image of a worker collecting latex from a rubber plantation. (Representative Image: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside)

At the turn of the millennium, inheriting a few paternal acres of rubber was a mark of prosperity and clinching factor in securing marital alliances in the central Travancore belt of Kerala. It signified financial security and affluence, and stamping its western imprint on the crop, one could pursue any profession without wasting a minute on its nurture.

All you had to do was to plant it by taking ditches and spacing them out by fifteen feet, followed by a seasonal helping of NPK fertilisers. Within six to seven years it would be ready to yield, which typically went on up to thirty years.

The rubber tappers calmly went about their business from early dawn. The tapped latex would be filled out in aluminium trays till it coagulated, and then it would be neatly rolled and converted to ribbed sheets, before being smoked to perfection in smoke houses. It would invariably supplement the household’s income, a ticket to prosperity in those days.

Boom To Bust