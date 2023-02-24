 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajay Banga could pivot changes in World Bank’s development paradigm with the India model

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The new grammar of political reforms and governance is an evolving rule book that will have implications on how economic progress gets translated into social equalities, an area that Banga may like to spend some time on in the World Bank 

The announcement of Ajay Banga’s appointment as the new World Bank president comes as a critical moment of the history of the two Bretton Woods Institutions.

In 1991, India flew out a few tonnes of gold to deal with a dire balance of payments crisis. In 2023, the world is looking towards India to lead the revival and pull the global economy from one of its most severe crises in recent history. There’s more than symbolism and irony in this turnaround. More than two decades ago, India borrowed money from the two Bretton Woods Institutions – the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – to engineer a sustained turnaround. The funds came in with lots of strings attached, including “reforms”, which set the stage for triggering the structural reforms in India in 1991.

Much water has flown down the Ganga since then. The world has gone through multiple crises and the pecking order itself has got rearranged. In the pantheon of world economic powers, India now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the so-called developed world, forcing a change in the development paradigms, philosophies and approaches.

The announcement of Ajay Banga’s appointment as the new World Bank president comes as a critical moment of the history of the two Bretton Woods Institutions. US President Joe Biden said this in as many words.  While making the announcement of Banga’s appointment, Biden said: “He is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history... He has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

The evolution of reforms manifested through different policy initiatives confirms the belief that it needs to be reoriented in a manner different from the usual approaches of the conventional IMF-World Bank consensus view.