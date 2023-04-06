 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After e-Scooter ban, Paris needs a Plan-B that will work

Lionel Laurent
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

With Paris set to host the Olympics next year, all eyes will be on the city’s ability to deliver utopian visions without losing touch of reality on the ground. (Source: Bloomberg)

As a 40-year-old Parisian dad, my views on urban transportation are suitably middle-aged. Getting my son to daycare involves navigating a 40-meter-wide 19th-century boulevard on which cars, motorbikes, vans, e-bikes, scooters and a newly-extended tramway all duke it out for space. It’s 200 years of road rage at the edge of a city in the midst of a carless revolution.

So I wasn’t too sad to hear that Paris will do away with the hired e-scooters criss-crossing its streets and sidewalks after a referendum to ban them passed last weekend (and no, like over 90 percent of residents eligible to vote, I didn’t actually show up to cast my ballot). They’re dangerous, quiet, sometimes carry two trigger-happy riders at once, and they’re often dumped on sidewalks — or the Seine.

A full ban is never ideal, especially where a few hundred jobs are involved. But there was always something a little dystopian about the so-called “juicers” running around replacing scooters for the benefit of sometimes careless users. And those jobs may well shift to the scooter companies’ burgeoning e-bike businesses, which will continue as before. Tougher regulation would have been ideal, but there’s a feeling that ship has sailed — trying to make out the letters and numbers on scooters’ tiny plates was futile.

Still, the ban speaks to some of the contradictions bubbling up from Paris’s urban transformation under Mayor Anne Hidalgo.