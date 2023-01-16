 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adopt US TSA’s approach to deal with unruly air passengers

KP Nayar
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Paltry fines and placing offenders on no-fly lists for 30 days are symptomatic of a soft state malaise. India will need to evolve into a hard society to control the growing menace of unruly behaviour

When India reviews its laws and procedures amidst the ongoing uproar after the mid-air urination incidents, it must take into account the US TSA’s air marshals. (Representative image)

More than a week after news broke about a sordid urination episode on an Air India flight, remedies being proposed are akin to using Band-Aid to treat a bone fracture. With more instances of in-flight unruliness drawing public attention, the malaise has all appearances of a compound fracture needing surgery. Adhesive bandages are no cure.

Multiple times, I have been escorted by flight attendants from my seat to the toilet and back while the stewardess waited outside the urinal until I was ready to return to my seat. This was never because I was inebriated or unruly on the flight. It was the requirement in the 1980s in Poland on domestic flights of their national airline, Polskie Linie Lotnicze, better known by its abbreviation, LOT. As a foreign correspondent who did stints in Warsaw, I often had to fly to Gdansk, home of Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa, the anti-Communist Solidarity trade union leader – who later became Poland’s post-Communist president. I also made many trips to Kraków, then the spiritual abode of the later day Pope-Saint John Paul II. Hijacking of LOT domestic flights was frequent by disaffected Poles who wanted asylum in Western Europe. As a remedy, LOT domestic flights carried armed marshals. After their deployment, hijackings mostly stopped.

The presence of marshals with concealed guns was a routine part of the pre-departure announcements via the public address systems at Poland’s airports then. Invariably, flight attendants would approach foreigners like me, who did not speak Polish, and inform us before take-off that if we wished to go to the toilet, we should first press the call button above the seat. A member of the cabin crew would come and accompany any relief-seeking passenger to the toilet and back while marshals, who were incognito on board, would watch out discreetly for any trouble. It was abundantly clear that these armed law enforcement personnel would not hesitate to shoot at the first sign of trouble.

Need Tougher Rules

India is not lacking in the basic legal framework to deal with brawls like the one that passengers engaged in on a recent flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, videos of which have gone viral, sparking an uproar in the media and drawing rooms countrywide. Five years ago, domestic rules in India were rewritten through what is known as Civil Aviation Requirements. This statute is in urgent need of a comprehensive review. It is backed, in the operation of international flights, by a Global Convention on Offences and Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, which entered into force in 1969. There is also the Hague Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft, which is tougher because it was crafted primarily to deal with hijackings. India is a signatory to both these Conventions. The latter Treaty, which came into force in 1971, is the model for India’s anti-hijacking laws. Revision of Civil Aviation Requirements should equate delinquent behaviour by passengers, especially violence, with hijacking or commandeering a plane.

As India’s civil aviation sector records exponential growth with an increase in prosperity, the number of passengers who seek to replicate at airports and on aircraft the prevailing disorder at railway stations and bus depots will grow. Laws alone cannot handle this challenge, which poses serious threats to national security as the September 11, 2001 incidents in New York and Washington demonstrate. Neutralising this growing menace will require India to evolve into a hard society. First and foremost, India has to stop being a soft state on such matters. Imposition of paltry fines and placement of offenders on no-fly lists for 30 days are symptomatic of a soft state malaise.