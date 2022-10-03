Why the new telecom bill is being criticised

More than a week ago, the Indian government released the draft of the India Telecommunications Bill, which would supersede the existing regulatory framework for the telecommunication sector, which is based on a law from 1885. However, the bill has met with criticism from digital rights groups such as Access Now, Internet Freedom Foundation, Software Freedom Law Centre, who are terming the bill as an attack on citizens' rights and freedoms. So what is the point of contention? The major criticism here is around the 'definition' section of the bill, which broadens the ambit of regulation to include over the top (OTT) services such as encrypted messaging apps WhatsApp, Signal etc.