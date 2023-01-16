What led to the crash of Yeti Air flight?

The ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Yeti Airlines, was carrying 72 people when it crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing in clear weather on December 15. Rescuers have so far recovered 68 bodies; black box and cockpit voice recorder have been found. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident. However, aviation experts have said that the plane was just about to land, when the pilots appear to have lost control and the plane crashed into a ravine not too far from the airport. The pilots may not have extended the flaps, which extend the wing and allow it to keep aloft despite slowing down for landing.