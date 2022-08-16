What is the Lok Adalat system?

Lok Adalat which literally translates to people's court is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism. These are statutory bodies set up under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 and have a retired judicial officer as its head and a lawyer or a social worker as a member. These Adalats are set up for speedy and affordable resolution of disputes such as matrimonial issues, wage dispute, labour law matters and land disputes. These have the powers of a Civil Court but cannot take up non-compoundable offences. Awards passed by Lok Adalats are treated as decrees of courts, are binding on parties and are executable as such.