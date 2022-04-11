 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your mutual fund gets acquired, what now?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Apr 11, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

There has been quite a few mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the mutual fund industry recently. Last week, Bandhan Financial Holding acquired IDFC Mutual Fund (MF). Earlier, HSBC MF acquired L&T MF and then there was merger of BNP Paribas MF with Baroda MF. An investor need not act unless the ownership change means change of investment process and scheme objectives. If the buying entity is a fund house, there are likely to be scheme mergers and even change of fund management personnel. Then, check what will be the objective of the new scheme after the merger and if the acquiring fund house has a different investment approach.

