 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

Why should you top-up your mutual fund SIP?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a simple and convenient route to invest in mutual funds. Top up SIP is a flexibility that the fund houses provide investors to increase the amount of the SIP Installment by a fixed amount at pre-defined intervals. It is an automatic route to increase the SIP installment in mutual fund that helps to keep pace with the rise in inflation. This also helps investors to save more in tandem with their rising income level and achieve their financial goals faster. What you have to is to opt for the Top-up SIP option while enrolling for the SIP facility.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
TAGS: #investing #MC Mini #MC Minis #Mutual Funds #sip #systematic investment plan #Top Up SIP
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:34 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.