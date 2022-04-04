What to look for in a mutual-fund factsheet?

A mutual fund factsheet can give you several details about your scheme. It shows you the various investments--the sectors and the companies--of the scheme. You also get to know the standard deviation of the scheme. A high standard deviation indicates that the scheme is highly volatile. You can also find the portfolio turnover ratio. A higher turnover ratio might be because the fund manager lacks confidence in her investments and makes frequent changes to her portfolio. It could also mean that the fund manager is taking profits on investments that have done well. Monitor the scheme's portfolio and performance for a few months to be certain.

Moneycontrol PF Team