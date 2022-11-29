Gold’s quest to turn green

In recent times gold mining has changed considerably from its clunky historic methods that came at a high cost to the environment. Companies are finding innovative ways to mine the precious metal while also contributing back to the environment by lowering carbon emissions.

The world’s first all-electric mine in Canada has done away with diesel to cut costs and pollution. Similarly, another solar plant in Burkina Faso has cut down on power consumption and promises to reduce some 18,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

