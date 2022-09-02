All you need to know about INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, commissioned on September 2, is the largest warship built in India and the second-ever aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy. Measuring 262 metres in length and 62 metres in width, INS Vikrant has the capacity to accommodate 1,600 crew members. The newest addition to India's naval force is equipped with a 16-bed hospital facility, 250 tankers of fuel, and also 2,400 compartments. The warship can have 30 aircraft on board, including fighter jets and helicopters. It took almost a decade to build the Indian-made warship. On the day of INS Vikrant's commissioning, PM Narendra Modi also unveiled the new ensign for the Indian Navy.