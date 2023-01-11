 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pimco says ‘bonds are back’ with recession likely this year

Bloomberg
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

There’s “a strong case for investing in bonds” as a recession looms this year, fixed-income investing giant Pacific Investment Management Co. says in a new report.

Pimco, which oversees roughly $1.7 trillion in assets, says that while a recession could further challenge riskier assets like stocks, “we continue to see a strong case for investing in bonds, after yields reset higher in 2022 and with an economic downturn looking likely in 2023.”

The bond manager has a baseline outlook for “a modest recession and moderating inflation,” an environment in which bonds have “the potential for both attractive returns and mitigation against downside risks.”

US core bond funds that yield 5.1% or higher “may offer additional downside mitigation versus outer-circle assets in the event of worse outcomes,” Pimco says.

The Federal Reserve “may need to reach a roughly 5% nominal federal funds rate, which is already largely priced into markets and reflected in the Fed’s own projections.”

Pimco advocated being neutral on interest-rate risk and expects a yield range of about 3.25% to 4.25% for the 10-year US Treasury. More broadly, they “do not expect to make large changes in current positioning based on the outlook and valuations.” Instead, the bond manager is “focused on identifying asymmetric trades across the range of plausible scenarios to complement current positioning.”