Luxury wedding - Part 3: How a signature perfume can make, or break, the experience

Deepali Nandwani
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

From Sonam Kapoor to Meghan Markle, celebrities have been infusing their wedding venues with a signature fragrance. Here's how wedding planners are working with beauty and fragrance brands to create that signature scent profile.

Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja during their wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose a blend of Oud & Bergamot and Peony & Blush Suede as the scents for her wedding. (Photo: PTI)

Kate Middleton chose a misty floral fragrance to scent her wedding, while Meghan Markle plumped for a fresh citrusy perfume with marine notes. Sonam Kapoor sought out a blend of Oud & Bergamot (the groom's pick) and Peony & Blush Suede (the bride's favourites) as the scents for her wedding—these were sprayed in the interior spaces where functions were hosted, they were in the perfumed linen and candles, and they were the fragrances that the couple wore.

“The memory of the fragrance was among the several moments that the guests walked away with. The trend of creating a signature scent for your guests began in Paris, I think,” says Sonam.

The success of many-a-luxury wedding has hinged on the scent of a wedding, which rounds off the entire experience. And yet, the role of perfumers is a closely guarded secret between wedding planners and their high-profile clients.