5 cycles more expensive than an SUV

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

These cycles are custom-built – from the groupsets that form the ‘gear’ to the wheels, the spokes, and even the handlebar can be handpicked by professional athletes and weight weenies.

With stiffer frames and lighter bodies, all of these cycles cost over Rs 12 lakh. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

A cycle is likely the most affordable mode of private transport. Used by thousands every day in India – to deliver food or just to commute to work – the humble cycle is still one of the most preferred vehicles across the country. Unless, of course, you decide to go pro and shop for high-end cycles.

Some of the most expensive cycles in India are also those that aren’t available off the shelf. To be sure, you will find off-the-shelf expensive cycles in India starting at ₹4,60,000 or thereabouts. Cycle manufacturers such as Scott, Giant, Trek, and Merida, among others, do stock machines that go as high as ₹10 lakh. But these don’t even compare to some of the most expensive machines that are so rare you’d have to be lucky to see a stray one along the streets.

These expensive cycles are custom-built. Which is to say that the only thing you’d likely see when you go to the store is the frame set – the triangular frame which forms the heart of the cycle. Everything else – from groupsets (in layperson’s term, the various components that form the ‘gear’) to the wheels, the spokes within the wheel, even the handlebar – is customizable. This is because these machines are usually preferred by professional athletes and weight weenies (people who are conscious about the weight of their ride).

As a result, the cost of your bicycle could vary vastly and the price difference between two sets of wheels (the lighter the wheels, the more expensive they are) or groupsets could be a few lakhs at the very least.