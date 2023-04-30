5 cycles more expensive than an SUV

A cycle is likely the most affordable mode of private transport. Used by thousands every day in India – to deliver food or just to commute to work – the humble cycle is still one of the most preferred vehicles across the country. Unless, of course, you decide to go pro and shop for high-end cycles.

Some of the most expensive cycles in India are also those that aren’t available off the shelf. To be sure, you will find off-the-shelf expensive cycles in India starting at ₹4,60,000 or thereabouts. Cycle manufacturers such as Scott, Giant, Trek, and Merida, among others, do stock machines that go as high as ₹10 lakh. But these don’t even compare to some of the most expensive machines that are so rare you’d have to be lucky to see a stray one along the streets.

These expensive cycles are custom-built. Which is to say that the only thing you’d likely see when you go to the store is the frame set – the triangular frame which forms the heart of the cycle. Everything else – from groupsets (in layperson’s term, the various components that form the ‘gear’) to the wheels, the spokes within the wheel, even the handlebar – is customizable. This is because these machines are usually preferred by professional athletes and weight weenies (people who are conscious about the weight of their ride).

As a result, the cost of your bicycle could vary vastly and the price difference between two sets of wheels (the lighter the wheels, the more expensive they are) or groupsets could be a few lakhs at the very least.

Basso Diamante SV Steeped in history, Basso Diamante SV has been a favoured machine of several Tour De France winners.

Luxury Fortunes Jump $93 Billion on Demand Boom for Hermes, Dior Basso Diamante SV The first Diamante dropped a little over two decades ago and has seen some eight versions. This carbon frame that’s considerably lighter than its predecessor makes the bike efficient for climbs, and even with the entire assembly, can stay under the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) weight limit of 6.8 kg. Depending on what equipment you pick, the Basso Diamante SV will set you back by ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. De Rosa SK Pininfarina The family brand of Ugo De Rosa, the former amateur cyclist who went on to build one of the most prestigious cycling companies, is perhaps best known for making bikes for the Tour de France winning legend Eddy Merckx. The latest bike from the De Rosa stables comes in partnership with the Italian design house Pininfarina. The De Rosa SK Pinninfarina is an Aero Bike, a type of road bike that uses aerodynamics principles. An aero bike’s geometry is such that it lets the rider change their body and hand position according to their preference or terrain. De Rosa is best known as a master frame maker, a fact that is reflected in this machine whose frame is just 950 g and developed in the Pininfarina Wind Tunnel, the design firm’s state-of-the-art tool which helps automobile OEMs to achieve high standards in vehicles. The De Rosa SK Pininfarina thus brings together the unique design sensibilities of two design giants as well as Pininfarina’s technology to deliver a bike that is fast, responsive, and performative. Again, depending on your customization, the De Rosa SK Pininfarina will set you back by ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh. De Rosa SK Pininfarina Bastion Demon The Australian cycle maker was founded by James Woolcock, Ben Schultz, and Dean McGeary, three R&D engineers for Toyota before they lost their jobs. As keen cyclists, the three men decided to use their severance to make bicycles. The result was Bastion. Compared to some of the other names in the list whose company histories go back decades, Bastion is a relatively new company, having been founded only in 2015. It has, however, quickly emerged as one of the most prestigious cycle makers in the world. The most exclusive of the Bastion model is Bastion Demon, a collaboration with the Southampton-based Demon Frameworks. The Bastion Demon seeks inspiration from medieval armour and art-deco streamliner trains and is so exclusive that the company sells just one bike per country. This machine is available only on commission but can cost north of ₹20 lakh. Bastion Demon Pinarello Dogma F12 The official team bike of the British racing team Ineos Grenadiers, the Pinarello Dogma F12 is a huge step up from its predecessor the F10. The Dogma F12’s skinny frame and sublime geometry makes it the fastest variant yet. With the unpainted Dogma 12 frame weighing as little as 840 g (most road bike frames range between 1.13 kg to 2.26 kg), the Dogma F12 is also among the lightest. Depending on what equipment you use, the Pinarello Dogma F12 will cost you upwards of ₹15 lakh. Pinarello Dogma F12 Cipollini RB1K When you’re reviewing bikes for a living, you’ll often hear words like ‘lighter’, ‘stiffer’, etc. The Cipollini RB1K is said to be ‘the vision of power and stiffness of (the legendary cyclist) Mario Cipollini applied to the bicycle’. The marketing spin of the Cipollini RB1K is that it’s the bike that Mario would have wanted to ride when he competed. However, even the harshest critics will agree that this is in fact true. When the RB1000 was launched back in 2010, it was indeed tailormade for Mario. Cipollini RB1K’s frame is stiffer than any of its predecessors. What this means is that when a rider pushes the pedals, they are able to transfer maximum amount of power from the body to the bike while losing absolutely minimal to the frame flex. This makes the bike faster, especially while turning corners. With the electronic groupset and high-end carbon wheel set, the Cipollini RB1K will set you back at least by ₹15 lakh. Cipollini RB1K

Abhishek Mande Bhot is a freelance journalist.