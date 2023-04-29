 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mad about mangoes? Try these unique dishes as chefs get creative

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Apr 29, 2023 / 02:21 AM IST

From cooling mango curd rice to flavourful mango broths, bruschetta toppings and drinks, chefs are incorporating the delicious fruit, in their menu, in myriad imaginative ways.

Mangoes add cheer to an otherwise dull season, and can be added to any meal, from salads, starters, mains, desserts and drinks.

The only good thing about the scorching Indian summer is the gift of mangoes. From the tart green variety that goes into making pickles and aam panna to the luscious and fragrant ripe fruit that floods the market — mangoes add cheer and chutzpah to an otherwise dull season. Naturally the fruit finds itself on most plates, from salads and starters to mains and desserts. “Mangoes are so versatile that it pairs with most ingredients without overpowering the dishes. You can use it to give texture to salads, add them to seafood for a refreshing tang or make a purée to drizzle over pudding or custard. I love adding them to cocktails and mocktails,” says home chef Gitika Panchal.

Luckily, mangoes are not just wonderful in taste; they are also a storehouse of innumerable nutrients that boost immunity in summer. According to Ayurveda, mangoes are considered ‘heating’ to the body and hence the fruit is often eaten with yoghurt or milk in many parts of India. Cooling milk or yogurt helps to balance the heating energy of the fruit. Even modern day chefs do something similar — use the acidity of raw mango, or the sweetness of ripe mango, to balance or add a unique twist to dishes.

Nothing ‘aam’ about these dishes

From being laid on bruschetta, sandwiched between burger breads and replacing tomato in Bloody Mary to dominating the French toast — mango sure is one busy fruit this season. And since every state of India has its own eclectic variety of mangoes, chefs have a lot to play with and push the culinary boundaries.