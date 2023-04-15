 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heat wave: 10 best desi thirst quenchers for Indian summers, and how they work

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Apr 15, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Made with seasonal fruits, herbs and spices, these traditional summer drinks to cool off the body as temperatures soar are not just refreshing and delicious but also score high on nutrition.

Indian summer coolant drinks.

It’s that time of the year when the temperatures are heading north and the body craves some flavourful hydration. This year instead of guzzling colas or bottled beverages from the market, try stirring up some traditional Indian chillers. Each state in India has its own regional delight that is not just loaded with nutrients to cool down the body but immensely addictive too.

Here are 10 traditional thirst quenchers that are synonymous with Indian summers:

Aam Panna

This mouthpuckering-ly tart cooler officially marks the onset of summer in India. There are various versions of the drink throughout the country but all of them use fresh raw green mangoes (kairi) and herbs. According to critic and historian Pushpesh Pant, panna which is derived from the Sanskrit word “paaniya” was devised as an oral rehydration solution by our ancestors.