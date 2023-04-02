 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsLifestyleBooks

World Autism Awareness Day: How to parent an autistic child?

Saurabh Sharma
Apr 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

A new book, by a father about his son, reinforces recommendations for good parenting — which builds good citizens and societies — and provides a language to communicate better with people with autism.

Representational image. (Photo: Nathan Anderson via Unsplash)

Debashis Paul is a professional management and marketing strategy consultant who has led several public service campaigns but, before everything else, he’s a father. He’s tuned his parenting strategies with that of his child’s growth indicators. Ensured his firstborn, Noel, grows and realises his true potential in an educational environment which doesn’t consider neurodiversity as a “disorder”. Patience, compassion, respect, and trust have been key in this journey. And that he carefully jots down in his deeply personal, articulate, and moving book, I Have Autism and I Like to Play Good Bad Tennis: Vignettes and Insights from My Son’s Life (Westland Non-Fiction, an imprint of Westland Books, 2023), that is as much about Noel as it is about parenting, replete with recommendations for raising a non-neurotypical child in a resource-strapped and discriminatory society.

April 2 is a good time to pick up the book, it is observed as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), instituted by the UN in 2007. And the theme this year is “Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All”.

“The general awareness and understanding most people have for [a congenitally disabled person] is pitiably low and unfortunately marked by a noticeable lack of empathy,” writes Paul in the introduction to his book.