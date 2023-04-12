 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsInterview

MC Interview | Shifting from pure solar power to hybrid and green hydrogen projects: Amplus Solar CEO

Sweta Goswami
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Sharad Pungalia, CEO and MD, says the company’s first inter-state transmission system project in Rajasthan will be commissioned in the fourth quarter of this FY24. The company also plans to set up new renewable energy units of up to 700 MW in FY24, from 150 MW in the last financial year, he says.

Amplus solar to foray into wind energy for hybrid power.

Amplus Solar, a subsidiary of Malaysian oil and gas conglomerate Petronas, is moving from building only pure solar projects to hybrid ones, where power from wind and solar projects are bundled and sold to customers.

In a video conference with Moneycontrol on April 10, Sharad Pungalia, CEO and MD of Amplus Solar, talked about the company’s first inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected open access project and its plan to build green hydrogen units for the commercial and industrial (C&I) segments.

He also said that, in FY2024, the company plans to set up new renewable energy units of up to 700 MW, nearly a five-fold increase from 150 MW in the last financial year.

Amplus will soon start the construction of its first wind power facility in India, in Tamil Nadu.