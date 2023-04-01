 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor gets bail in loan diversion case

Apr 01, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

A special PMLA court on Saturday granted bail to Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case linked to the alleged diversion of bank loan fund worth Rs 200 crore.

Rana Kapoor, however, won't walk out of prison as he is accused in multiple cases, including alleged fraud at Yes Bank.

He was granted bail by special PMLA judge MG Deshpande. A detailed order is not available yet.

Kapoor, 63, has been lodged in a Mumbai jail since March 2020 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities and purported kickbacks paid to him and his family members in return for certain dubious loans provided by Yes Bank to some high-profile borrowers.