Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image, should have shown some discipline: IOA President PT Usha

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel's findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss.