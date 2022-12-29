Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Probe report awaited, Centre in touch with drug regulator

India on Thursday said it is in touch with the Uzbekistan drug regulator and has initiated a joint inspection of Marion Biotech's Noida facility over reports that at least 18 children with acute respiratory disease died due to a cough syrup manufactured by the firm.

"There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated syrup, Dok1 Max, made by Marion Biotech. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27," health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.



A joint inspection of Marion’s Noida facility has been carried out by the UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team and an inspection report is awaited, he added. Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

“To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking the Doc-1 Max syrup. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children,” the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a release.