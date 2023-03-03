Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: 3 Marion Biotech employees arrested, directors absconding, says police

Three employees of Noida-based Marion Biotech have been arrested for selling adulterated medicine that allegedly led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, police informed on March 3.

The Noida police have arrested Marion Biotech’s head of operation Tuhin Bhattacharya, Atul Rawat, the manufacturing chemist, and Mool Singh, the analytical chemist, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Marion Biotech had supplied the cough syrups that reportedly caused the deaths of children in Uzbekistan; a joint team of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Uttar Pradesh drug authorities also found several irregularities in the plant.

Moneycontrol News