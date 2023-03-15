 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Such a move by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer came amidst fresh round of campaign against Garcetti by his distractors on allegations of sexual assault against one of his staffers when he was the mayor of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden finally managed to get his nominee Eric Garcetti, whose name he had suggested in July 2021, approved by the United States’ Senate as the country’s Ambassador to India. (Image: @ericgarcetti/Twitter)

The United States Senate will vote on the nomination of Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to India on Wednesday.

Such a move by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer came amidst fresh round of campaign against Garcetti by his distractors on allegations of sexual assault against one of his staffers when he was the mayor of Los Angeles.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would soon head to India as US Ambassador, a position that has remained vacant for more than two years. The confirmation vote on his nomination is scheduled at 2.15 pm local Washington time.

This would be preceded by a vote on the cloture motion on his nomination, which indicated that Schumer is confident of having enough votes to get Garcetti confirmed as the US Ambassador to India.