United opposition including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024 LS polls: Nitish Kumar

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea, the JD(U) supremo said the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

"If all the opposition parties, including the Congress, come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly, the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats," he said.

"But the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard. If you (Congress) accept my suggestion, we can restrict the saffron party to under 100 seats. If you don't, you know what will happen," Kumar said.