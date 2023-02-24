 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

UNGA adopts resolution on need for just, lasting peace in Ukraine, India abstains

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

File image

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

The resolution, which got 141 votes in favour and 7 against, "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

India was among the 32 countries that abstained.