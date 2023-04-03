 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Train route to Kashmir, via world’s highest railway bridge, almost ready

Irfan Amin Malik
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

The record-breaking bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, has been built at a height of 359 metres and is 1,315-metres long. With its construction completed trials can commence.

After nearly two decades, the world's highest railway bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, has been completed, which means trains will soon be chugging towards Kashmir.

The record-breaking bridge has been built at a height of 359 metres and is 1,315-metres long.

Before it was built, the highest railway bridge in the world was on the Beipanjiang River in Guizhou Province, China, 275 metres above the water level.

The railway engineers working on the bridge told Moneycontrol that track laying work was completed earlier this month and the bridge is ready for a trial run of mounted vehicles.