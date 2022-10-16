Traffic will be affected on central Delhi roads from Oct 18-21 due to Interpol event: Police

Vehicular traffic on Janpath, Ashoka Road and Barakhamba Road, among other roads in central Delhi, will remain affected from October 18 to 21 as the city will host the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol at Pragati Maidan, police said on Sunday.

Delegations from 195 countries will attend the event, they said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on October 18 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.

The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified. According to the traffic advisory, the delegates will stay in seven hotels — The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok — and travel to Pragati Maidan, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport. Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation for the delegates.

The traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road would be regulated, the advisory said. The traffic police said it is important to reduce the traffic volume on the roads in New Delhi district and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals.

"Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi district," the advisory said.