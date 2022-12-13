T3 chaos: IndiGo, Air India issue advisory, asks passengers to reach airport 3.5 hours in advance

Air India has become the latest domestic carrier to issue advisory to passengers asking them to reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at least three and a half hours ahead of their flights and avoid peak rush.

Earlier, India’s biggest airline IndiGo on December 13 asked passengers to reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport three and a half hours ahead of their flights and avoid peak hour flying as Terminal 3 (T3) struggles with long queues and harried passengers.

IndiGo’s advisory for passengers come as social media has been flooded with complaints of chaos at the country’s biggest airport, which saw aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia conduct a surprise check on December 12.

The government recently said it was working with airlines to reduce departures to 14 during peak hours to reduce congestion. As many as 2,827 domestic and 471 international flights took off from the airport on December 11.

Here is IndiGo’s advisory for passengers:

In the mornings, peak hours are 5 to 9 am and in the evenings, 4 to 8 pm. Therefore, flying during these hours is best avoided if possible.

Passengers should arrive at least three and half hours before the scheduled domestic flight. When travelling domestically, passengers should take advantage of DigiYatra. What is DigiYatra? The DigiYatra programme is a collaborative effort between the civil aviation ministry and DigiYatra Foundation, which uses facial recognition technology to automatically process passengers' entry into airports, security checkpoints, and boarding gates.

