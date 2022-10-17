Sufficient foodgrain stocks available in central pool, says govt

Sufficient food grain stocks are available in the central pool to meet the requirement of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other schemes of the government as well as for additional requirements of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Approximately 227 lakh metric tons (LMT) of wheat and 205 LMT of rice are available in the central pool as of October 1, which is well above buffer norms.

As on April 1, 2023, even after meeting the requirements under NFSA, other welfare schemes, and PMGKAY VII, adequate stock will be available under the central pool, exceeding buffer norms. "After meeting all the requirements, approximately 113 LMT wheat and 237 LMT rice will be available in the central pool, compared to 75 LMT wheat and 136 LMT rice required as buffers/operational requirements." the statement said.

Currently, efforts are underway to procure paddy. Around 58 LMT of paddy and 39 LMT of rice have been procured, which is higher than the procurement during the same period last year.

The statement further added that the rainfall condition this year has been fairly good in the country and the production of paddy is expected to remain normal.

The procurement of wheat would begin in April 2023. Due to relatively good rainfall conditions in the country, it is expected that wheat production and procurement will remain normal in the upcoming Rabi Season.

Under PMGKAY, 1,121 LMT of foodgrains will be allocated with an expected financial outlay of Rs 3.91 lakh crore. Despite such large releases of food grains, regulation of exports has kept domestic prices stable compared to international prices.