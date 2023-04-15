 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strip-searching undertrial prisoner amounts to violation of his right to privacy: Mumbai Special Court

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Special judge under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) B D Shelke passed the order on April 10 on a complaint by Ahmed Kamal Shaikh, an accused in the 1993 blasts case.

Conducting a search of an undertrial prisoner by making him nude amounts to violation of his fundamental right to privacy, observed a special court here and ordered authorities of a Mumbai prison to use scanners and gadgets instead of strip searches.

The detailed order was available recently.

Shaikh claimed that whenever he is taken back to the prison after court proceedings, the guards at the entrance search him after stripping him naked before other prisoners and staff members.

The practice is humiliating and also a violation of his right to privacy, the application said.